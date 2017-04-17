Donations for Ellison family to be taken at Bryant-Mount St. Mary game

The Bryant Hornets and Oklahoma Athletics are working together to take up donations for the Ellison family of the Sheridan softball program.

Kaci Ellison, the older sister of Sheridan player Kendall Ellison, tragically passed away Saturday during the Drew Melton Tournament in Benton.

“We will take cash donations and give them to the family to help with all the unexpected costs of a funeral,” said Bryant head coach Lisa Dreher. “They are going through so much more than most are aware of. It’s a very sad situation and any help we can give them will go a long way.”

Donations will be taken up during Tuesday’s game at the Lady Hornets’ Yard against the Mount St. Mary Belles.

Donations by check should be made to BLHS Booster Club. Receipts will be provided.