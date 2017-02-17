Fall academic honors for Bryant students announced by U of A

FAYETTEVILLE — The following University of Arkansas students from Bryant were named to the Chancellor’s List after earning 4.0 grade point averages during the fall 2016 semester:

Madison Belew, Rachel Bolls, Collin Campbell, Travis Cumming, Ashton Eley, Brady Gilleran, Wayne Hawkins, Andrew Kincaid, Alexis Landers, Evan Lee, Brenden Manley, Austin Masters, Brooke McGinness, Gray Orman, Emma Patrick, Andrew Pitman, Jake Price, Bobbie Sandidge and John Winn.

The following University of Arkansas students from Bryant were named to the Dean’s List of their respective colleges after earning grade point averages between 3.75 and 4.0 during the fall 2016 semester:

Madison Berryman, Seth Hoffmans, Zachary McConnell, Alexa Milam, Brian Ng, Tyler Platt, Mollie Robinson, Tiffany Robinson, Spencer Shreeve, Anna Smith, Brandon Stienke, and Benjamin Yeldell.

The following local students in the School of Law at the University of Arkansas earned a 3.0 grade point average or higher during the fall 2016 semester and were named to the Law School Dean’s list:

Zachary Hill, Payne Roberts, and Joseph Meyers