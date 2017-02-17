U of A announces fall 2016 graduates from Bryant

February 17, 2017 Press release, School

FAYETTEVILLE – The following University of Arkansas students from Bryant graduated at the end of the fall 2016 semester:

  • Name: Rachel Pack
  • Major: Nursing
  • College: College of Education and Health Professions
  • Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Name: Whit Pruitt
  • Major: Journalism
  • College: Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences
  • Degree: Bachelor of Arts
  • Name: Lauren Reed
  • Major: Chemical Engineering
  • College: College of Engineering
  • Degree: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
  • Honors: Summa cum laude
  • Name: Morgan Rullmann
  • Major: Nursing
  • College: College of Education and Health Professions
  • Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing
  • Name: Lindsey Shackelford
  • Major: Art
  • College: Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences
  • Degree: Bachelor of Fine Arts
  • Name: Benjamin Stukenborg
  • Major: Political Science
  • College: Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences
  • Degree: Bachelor of Arts
  • Name: Blake Sutton
  • Major: Journalism
  • College: Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences
  • Degree: Master of Arts
  • Name: Jeffery Walker
  • Major: Nursing
  • College: College of Education and Health Professions
  • Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

