U of A announces fall 2016 graduates from Bryant

FAYETTEVILLE – The following University of Arkansas students from Bryant graduated at the end of the fall 2016 semester:
- Name: Rachel Pack
- Major: Nursing
- College: College of Education and Health Professions
- Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Name: Whit Pruitt
- Major: Journalism
- College: Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences
- Degree: Bachelor of Arts
- Name: Lauren Reed
- Major: Chemical Engineering
- College: College of Engineering
- Degree: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
- Honors: Summa cum laude
- Name: Morgan Rullmann
- Major: Nursing
- College: College of Education and Health Professions
- Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing
- Name: Lindsey Shackelford
- Major: Art
- College: Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences
- Degree: Bachelor of Fine Arts
- Name: Benjamin Stukenborg
- Major: Political Science
- College: Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences
- Degree: Bachelor of Arts
- Name: Blake Sutton
- Major: Journalism
- College: Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences
- Degree: Master of Arts
- Name: Jeffery Walker
- Major: Nursing
- College: College of Education and Health Professions
- Degree: Bachelor of Science in Nursing