Local students among SAU Dean’s List honorees

MAGNOLIA — Southern Arkansas University recently announced the Fall 2016 semester Dean’s List, which is comprised of 514 students who earned a 3.5 GPA or higher.

Students include:

Dalton Barnett, a freshman Game, Animation & Simulation Design major, from Benton.

Talyn Billins, a junior Pre-Nursing (BSN) major, from Bryant.

Roy Blalock, a freshman K-12 Physical Education and Health major, from Benton.

Whitney Brown, a freshman Athletic Training major, from Alexander.

Lily Hesen, a sophomore Management major, from Benton.

Peyton Jenkins, a senior Agriculture Science Plant Science major, from Benton.

Cassandra Lovell, a sophomore Musical Theatre major, from Benton.

Sarah Moore, a senior Agricultural Science Pre-Veterinary major, from Bryant.

Brianna Polner, a freshman Exercise Science major, from Benton.

Nicole Rutherford, a senior Elementary Education K-6 major, from Bryant.

Southern Arkansas University has been recognized nationally for its quality and affordability. With more than 80 degrees and programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, SAU has the complete college experience on campus as well as many online degrees offerings. For more information, visit www.SAUmag.edu.