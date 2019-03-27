Fason’s hat trick highlights Bryant girls’ romp over Central

Alyssa Fason had a hat trick and the Bryant Lady Hornets remained unbeaten on the season as they strive to return to the State championship game. Their 6-0 win at home over the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers was their fifth overall and third in league play.

Though they had not played a game since March 14, there were no signs of rust for the Lady Hornets, though head coach Nicole Inman noted that rust was very apparent in a 2-0 loss in the JV contest.

“Training on Monday, we were a little rusty, then watching the JV girls’ game, I really got onto the varsity girls — and Monday — that I didn’t want to see that,” Coach Inman said. “They came out and they worked hard. It wasn’t like it was perfection and, obviously, once we got the six goals, the last 15 minutes, we should’ve been a little sharper.”

Establishing their will early, the Lady Hornets scored in the first two minutes of each half. At the 38:20 mark to start the match, Fason scored her first goal off an assist from Ashton Inman.

At 38:22 of the second half, it was the other way around as Fason got the assist on Inman’s goal.

“That’s what we talked about in our meeting, let’s score a goal in the first five minutes,” Coach Inman said. “So, we did.”

The Lady Hornets led 4-0 at the half then, after Fason’s third goal off a feed from Abbie Patton at the 36:55 mark, made it 6-0, the time in the second half was cut in half in accordance with the sportsman ship rule.

The second-half goal was actually the second for Ashton Inman, who had made it 2-0 at the 24:21 mark of the first half off an assist from Melinda Hernandez.

It was 3-0 when, on a corner kick by Abbey Inman, Madison Humbard headed one in at the 15:20 mark.

Fason’s second goal came off a feed from Hernandez with 1:54 left in the opening half.

Bryant scored those six goals off of just 14 shot attempts. Addison Funk, the Lady Hornets’ keeper, had four saves.

“We had the opportunity to put some other girls in and give them a chance to play,” Coach Inman noted.