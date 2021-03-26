March 26 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Hunt, Martin and Allen earn post-season notoriety for Hornets

Photos by Rick Nation and Kevin Nagle

Senior Kevin Hunt and juniors Romen Martin and Calvin Allen have been selected for post-season honors after the Bryant Hornets’ landmark 2015-16 basketball season.

The Hornets reached the semifinals of the Class 7A State Tournament and took eventual champion Cabot to overtime before suffering a 50-47 loss on the Panthers’ home floor. That came after the Hornets ousted the No. 1-ranked Fayetteville Bulldogs in the quarterfinals. Bryant’s 22 wins on the season was the most by a Hornets basketball team since the 1980’s.

Hunt, a three-year starter, averaged 14 points per game and was named all-State and all-conference for his performance throughout the season.

Martin, who averaged 13 points per game, was named to the all-State Tournament team for his play against Cabot, Fayetteville and Rogers Heritage.

He and Allen, who averaged 9 points per game, were also named all-conference.

“All three guys had great seasons,” said Bryant head coach Mike Abrahamson. “Kevin did a little of everything against this year for us. Romen’s improvement on driving the ball and on defense made a huge difference in our season. And Calvin, when he started making 3’s, it changed our team. We became good enough to beat top-tier programs because of their improvement.”