Fason’s two goals help spark Lady Hornets past Belles

LITTLE ROCK — Alyssa Fason scored two goals and Maddie Humbard added a third, which proved to be crucial, all in the first half, then the Bryant Lady Hornets held on for a 3-2 win over the Mount St. Mary Belles at the Catholic High School field Thursday night.

The win improved the Lady Hornets to 4-0 overall this season and 2-0 in 6A-Central Conference play. It was just the Belles’ third match of the season. They dropped to 1-1-1 overall and 1-1 in league play.

The two goals Mount scored in the second half are the first the Lady Hornets have given up this season.

“Going against the wind was helpful,” said Lady Hornets coach Nicole Inman, regarding the conditions. “It slowed the ball down on the (artificial) turf.”

Fason broke through early for the first goal. Less than four minutes in, she took a feed from Ashton Inman and scored. Her second goal came at the 22:22 mark. Melinda Hernandez picked up the assist.

Almost exactly four minutes later, at 18:19, Humbard made it 3-0 with Mary Catherine Selig picked up the assist.

It was 3-0 at the half and it remained 3-0 until just under 10 minutes was left in the contest, so the outcome was never really in doubt, though keeper Addison Funk had 15 saves in the contest.

Mount’s Anya Ranaraja scored at 9:51. And with 2:31 left, Natalie Snook added a goal to set the final score.

Bryant took 13 shots on goal and had four corner kicks to just one for Mount.

The Lady Hornets’ next competition with be a home conference match with Little Rock Central on Thursday, March 26.