Fast start buoys Lakeside to win over Blue Hornets

January 25, 2019 Boys Basketball

Photos by Kevin Nagle

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Lakeside Rams seventh grade team scorched the nets for a 35-15 lead in the first half on the way to a 49-23 win over the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-graders of Bethel Middle School on Thursday night.

“We played two 20-minute halves with a running clock,” noted Bryant Blue coach Steve Wilson. “We ran up against a buzz saw in Lakeside on their home court. We missed some good shots early and never got going. We had passed the ball so well the previous game, but the time was off tonight.”

Cason Trickey led the Hornets with 6 points. Tyler McCormick and Layton Baugh added 4 each. Logan Geissler hit a 3 while Caleb Hawkins, Aiden Lallier, Gideon Motes and Jordan Verdell pitched in with 2 apiece. Devyn Steingisser added a free throw.

The Bethel team returns to action on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at home against Cabot South. They wrap up their season on Feb. 4-5 at North Little Rock and at home against Cabot North.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

