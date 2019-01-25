Scoring struggles leave Blue Hornets behind Lakeside

Photos by Kevin Nagle

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth-grade team of Bethel Middle School never got it going on Thursday night and the Hot Springs Lakeside Rams handed them a 36-13 setback.

Lakeside grabbed an 11-3 lead by the end of the first quarter with the Hornets’ lone points coming on a 3-pointer by Destin Jenkins.

It was 20-8 at the half and 28-12 going into the fourth quarter.

“It was an ugly game on our end,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “The improvement that I thought we had shown on Tuesday disappeared. We came out flat and had trouble scoring.”

Jenkins finished with 5 points. Elijah Thompson added 4 and Aiden Baker had 2. Carson Nagle and Tallon Brantley each hit a free throw.

The Hornets return to action at home on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at home against Cabot South.