Scoring struggles leave Blue Hornets behind Lakeside

January 25, 2019 Boys Basketball

Photos by Kevin Nagle

HOT SPRINGS — The Bryant Blue Hornets eighth-grade team of Bethel Middle School never got it going on Thursday night and the Hot Springs Lakeside Rams handed them a 36-13 setback.

Lakeside grabbed an 11-3 lead by the end of the first quarter with the Hornets’ lone points coming on a 3-pointer by Destin Jenkins.

It was 20-8 at the half and 28-12 going into the fourth quarter.

“It was an ugly game on our end,” said Hornets coach Steve Wilson. “The improvement that I thought we had shown on Tuesday disappeared. We came out flat and had trouble scoring.”

Jenkins finished with 5 points. Elijah Thompson added 4 and Aiden Baker had 2. Carson Nagle and Tallon Brantley each hit a free throw.

The Hornets return to action at home on Tuesday, Jan. 29, at home against Cabot South.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

