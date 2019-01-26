Updated 6A-Central Conference girls standings

January 25, 2019 Girls Basketball

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

Girls standings

Team                           Conf    Ovl

FS Northside               7-0       19-0

Conway                       6-1       20-3

North Little Rock         5-2       11-8

Bryant                         3-4       12-6

Cabot                          3-4       12-6

LR Central                   3-4       8-10

Mount St. Mary          1-6       4-14

FS Southside               0-7       0-17

Friday, Jan. 4

Fort Smith Northside 55, Bryant 47

Cabot 59, Mount St. Mary 34 

Conway 84, Fort Smith Southside 20

North Little Rock 59, Little Rock Central 29 

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Bryant 51, Mount St. Mary 19

Cabot 61, Fort Smith Southside 27

Conway 68, North Little Rock 62 

Fort Smith Northside 58, Little Rock Central 37

Friday, Jan. 11

Little Rock Central 47, Bryant 45

Conway 63, Cabot 41

Fort Smith Northside 58, Mount St. Mary 37 

North Little Rock 84, Fort Smith Southside 24 

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Bryant 50, Fort Smith Southside 26

Cabot 44, Little Rock Central 36 

Fort Smith Northside 65, Conway 55

North Little Rock 52, Mount St. Mary 40

Friday, Jan. 18

Bryant 53, Cabot 48 

Conway 68, Little Rock Central 29

Fort Smith Northside 58, North Little Rock 48 

Mount St. Mary 52, Fort Smith Southside 31 

Tuesday, Jan. 22

North Little Rock 83, Bryant 54 

Fort Smith Northside 59, Cabot 28

Conway 78, Mount St. Mary 36 

Little Rock Central 53, Fort Smith Southside 47

Friday, Jan. 25

Conway 73, Bryant 34

North Little Rock 55, Cabot 25 

Fort Smith Northside 67, Fort Smith Southside 34 

Little Rock Central 47, Mount St. Mary 39

Friday, Feb. 1

Bryant at Fort Smith Northside

Cabot at Mount St. Mary

Fort Smith Southside at Conway

North Little Rock at Little Rock Central

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Mount St. Mary at Bryant

FS Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside

Friday, Feb. 8

Bryant at Little Rock Central

Cabot at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Fort Smith Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 12

Fort Smith Southside at Bryant

Cabot at Little Rock Central

Conway at Fort Smith Northside

Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock

Friday, Feb. 15

Bryant at Cabot

Little Rock Central at Conway

Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock

Mount St. Mary at Fort Smith Southside

Tuesday, Feb. 19

North Little Rock at Bryant

Cabot at Fort Smith Northside

Conway at Mount St. Mary

Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central

Friday, Feb. 22

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside

Little Rock Central at Mount St. Mary

