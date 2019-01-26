Updated 6A-Central Conference boys standings

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
Boys standings
Team Conf Ovl
Bryant 6-1 15-4
North Little Rock 5-2 17-5
Conway 5-2 14-5
LR Central 4-3 14-5
FS Northside 4-3 13-8
Cabot 2-5 14-6
LR Catholic 2-5 12-9
FS Southside 0-7 5-15F
Friday, Jan. 4
Fort Smith Northside 47, Bryant 42
Cabot 53, Little Rock Catholic 28
Conway 62, Fort Smith Southside 48
North Little Rock 67, Little Rock Central 63, OT
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Bryant 60, Little Rock Catholic 47
Cabot 72, Fort Smith Southside 42
Conway 78, North Little Rock 71
Fort Smith Northside 46, Little Rock Central 44
Friday, Jan. 11
Bryant 59, Little Rock Central 45
Conway 61, Cabot 51
Little Rock Catholic 55, Fort Smith Northside 50
North Little Rock 92, Fort Smith Southside 63
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Bryant 66, Fort Smith Southside 43
Little Rock Central 48, Cabot 43
Conway 46, Fort Smith Northside 45
North Little Rock 65, Little Rock Catholic 62, OT
Friday, Jan. 18
Bryant 65, Cabot 55
Little Rock Central 65, Conway 54
North Little Rock 66, Fort Smith Northside 58
Little Rock Catholic 64, Fort Smith Southside 59
Tuesday, Jan. 22
Bryant 73, North Little Rock 56
Fort Smith Northside 54, Cabot 43
Conway 62, Little Rock Catholic 55
Little Rock Central 54, Fort Smith Southside 49
Friday, Jan. 25
Bryant 61, Conway 59
North Little Rock 54, Cabot 47
Fort Smith Northside 65, Fort Smith Southside 30
Little Rock Central 38, Little Rock Catholic 28
Friday, Feb. 1
Bryant at Fort Smith Northside
Cabot at Little Rock Catholic
Fort Smith Southside at Conway
North Little Rock at Little Rock Central
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Little Rock Catholic at Bryant
FS Southside at Cabot
Conway at North Little Rock
Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside
Friday, Feb. 8
Bryant at Little Rock Central
Cabot at Conway
Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Catholic
North Little Rock at Fort Smith Southside
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Fort Smith Southside at Bryant
Cabot at Little Rock Central
Conway at Fort Smith Northside
Little Rock Catholic at North Little Rock
Friday, Feb. 15
Bryant at Cabot
Little Rock Central at Conway
Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock
Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Southside
Tuesday, Feb. 19
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at Fort Smith Northside
Conway at Little Rock Catholic
Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central
Friday, Feb. 22
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside
Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic