Fast start puts Cabot South on pace for win over Bethel in seventh-grade boys game

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

L.C. Pitts tries to get a shot over a Cabot South defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The Cabot South Panthers seventh-grade team jumped to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter on the way to a 34-24 victory over the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh-graders of Bethel Middle School on Tuesday night at the Bethel gym.

The Panthers led 22-11 at the half and 28-14 going into the fourth quarter.

“I thought we shot ourselves in the foot early by failing to work to protect the ball and then giving up too many second shots,” said Bethel coach Steve Wilson. “We let ourselves get down 10 early and could never make up much ground.”

The Hornets outscored the Panthers 10-7 in the fourth quarter.

Cairon Allen led Bethel with 9 points. Cason Trickey added 6 with L.C. Pitts scoring 4 and Gideon Motes adding 2.

Cairon Allen follows through on a jumper. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Parker Hines led Cabot South with 11.

Bryant Blue, now 7-5, returns to action on Monday, Feb. 4,, at North Little Rock before closing out the season on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at home against Cabot North.

Gideon Motes (33) and Cairon Allen (23) try to block a shot by a Cabot South player. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)