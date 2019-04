FCA Golf Fellowship set for May 11 at Eagle Hill

The FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) All-Sports Golf Fellowship will be held at Eagle High Golf and Athletic Club on Saturday, May 11.

Entry fee is $450 per team (three golfers and one celebrity).

The shotgun starts will be at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m.

To register, visit centralarkfca.org.