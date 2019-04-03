Garner’s pole vault highlights Lady Hornets’ effort at Cabot meet

CABOT — Bryant Lady Hornets’ track coach Keith Dale took a portion of the team to compete at the Walmart Invitational meet at Cabot on Tuesday. And they picked up 31 points to place ninth in the 14-team meet.

Fayetteville won the team title with 144 with Conway second at 126.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to compete at Russellville this Friday.

Kristin Garner provided the highlight for the Bryant contingent, winning the pole vault by clearing 10’4”. Kailey Richardson was fourth at 9’6”.

Megan Lee provided the only other scoring in an individual event, running a 26.79 in the 200-meters to place third.

In the 4×200 relay, Senea Porchay, Madelyn Thomas, Jada Deaton and Richardson combined to finish third in a time of 1:53.75.

Thomas, Jaiyah Jackson, Deaton and Richardson ran a 4:37.80 to place sixth in the 4×400 while Deaton, Jackson, Chandler Harrison and Lee combined on a 53.21 in the 4×100, placing eighth.