Barrientos, Austin go 1-2 in 3200 as Hornets finish fourth

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

CABOT — Chris Barrientos and Bresner Austin went 1-2 in the 3200-meter run on Tuesday as the Bryant Hornets finished fourth at the Walmart Invitational track meet at Cabot High School.

Fayetteville won the 18-team meet with 117.33 points. Conway was second at 96.33 with Nettleton third with 85 points. Bryant finish with 80.

“We had several very good performances,” said Hornets coach Steve Oury. “Braden Williams had a great day in the sprints, setting personal records in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Josh Robinson cleared 6-6 in the high jump and then came back and placed third in the 400.

“We had a nice 1-2 finish in the 3200-meter run with Chris Barrientos and Bresner Austin,” he added. “Also, Michael Chatmon had a good day in the throws, setting a personal record in the discus, where he placed second.

“We will try to build on that momentum this Friday at Russellville,” the coach concluded.

Barrientos ran a 9:45.65 to win the 3200. Austin was second in 10:15.49.

Chatmon’s discus throw went 130’6”, second only to Conway’s Korlin McKinney, who threw 146’2”. Chatmon was also second in the shot put with a heave of 44’10”.

Robinson’s high jump matched the school record of 6’6”, which he had previously matched at the Hornet Relays earlier this season.

“he had a couple of good attempts at 6’8”,” Oury noted.

That jump was good for fourth place at the meet.

Robinson was also third in the 400 with a time of 52.23. He contributed a leg to one of the Hornets’ two second-place finishes in the relays. In the 4×400, it was Robinson on the anchor leg behind J’Lun Herron, Darrick Rose and River Gregory on a 3:34.57. North Little Rock won in 3:30.05.

Herron and Gregory joined Roderick Forte and Kyle Shorter on a 1:34.60 in the 4×200, second only to Conway’s 1:30.81.

In the 4×100, Williams, Robinson, Braylon Butler and Joseph Young combined to run 44.74, placing fifth.

Individually, Williams took third in the 200 in 23.07 and seventh in the 100 at 11.30.

The team of Jake Dreher, Bresner Austin, Chris Barrientos and Hunter Ulmer ran an 8:26 to finish third in the 4×800. Conway won in 8:23.21 with Fayetteville third in 8:34.84.

Dreher was sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:06.25 while Hagan Austin was sixth in the 1600 in 4:44.83. Ammon Henderson was eighth in the 1600 with a time of 4:48.34.