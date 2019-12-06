Findley scores 30 points to lead White past NLR Blue

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Brilynn Findley pumped in 30 points including a 10-for-17 effort at the free-throw line to lead the Bryant White Lady Hornets eighth-grade team to a 44-31 victory over the North Little Rock Blue Lady Charging Wildcats on Thursday night.

It was the White Lady Hornets’ second consecutive win after opening the season with a 27-20 loss to North Little Rock Gold. They host Bryant Blue next Tuesday.

“B.Findley had a breakout game,” acknowledged Lady Hornets coach Ben Perry. “I am very proud of her, but we must find ways to get more people involved. Five others cored but we could have had more second-chance points down low if we rebounded better.”

Rihanna Ware had 5 points, Emeril Jones 3 with Maddie Williams and Nyla Diggins scored 2 apiece.

“We were aggressive again and were able to create 13 deflections and 14 steals, which helped in the 22 turnovers for North Little Rock,” Perry noted. “We had only 14 turnovers in the game.

“On the downside, we were dominated on the boards,” he added. “They out-rebounded us 41-28. This is unacceptable and we must be more aggressive down low and fight for every ball.

“North Little Rock Blue is very tall and fast, and our defense needs to tighten up a bit,” the coach related.

The game was marred by fouling. The Lady Hornets were 11 of 21 at the line while North Little Rock shot 7 of 19.

“That is a lot of free throws,” Perry said. “The free-throw line helped us tremendously.”

The Lady Hornets built a 13-3 lead by the end of the first quarter. It was 27-9 at the half then 36-21 going into the fourth quarter.

“Overall, I am proud because getting a win in North Little Rock is tough for anyone and they responded well,” Perry commented. “We have much to work on still with rebounding, taking better shots, and getting everyone playing as a unit, but we will come out on Tuesday against Bryant Blue and try to continue the road we are on.

“I thank the parents for the support and I’m proud of everyone on the team for their effort and hardwork, to keep improving as we begin our season and move forward,” he concluded.