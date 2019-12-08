NLR Blue ekes out win as White Hornets absorb first loss

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — With some hot shooting early, the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High built an 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter against the North Little Rock Blue Charging Wildcats.

But the host team began to whittle on the advantage and, after trailing at the half, just 27-21, they surged to the lead 37-36 by the end of the third quarter.

In a hard-fought contest, North Little Rock Blue eked out a 51-47 victory.

“It was a tough game,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We started off really hot and shooting the ball. We forced turnovers.

“Momentum shifted in the second quarter when we turned the ball over too many times,” he continued. “We didn’t take care of the ball well.”

Bryant finished with 18 turnovers.

T.J. Lindsey and Kellen Robinson each had 14 points for the Hornets. Lindsey, however, collected a whopping 17 rebounds. Robinson had four assists. Myatorian Singleton finished with 13 points and seven boards.

“We played hard and played our game for just two quarters,” Wrightner said. “I told my guys that we have to play hard and tough for four quarters, myself included. We have to execute. We have to make free throws. And we have to take care of the ball better.

“I do think this game was an eye opener,” the coach mentioned. “My guys will put this game behind them and get their minds ready for the next opponenet.”

The Hornets are set to play at Hot Springs on Monday then host Bryant Blue on Tuesday.