First-half flurry provides impetus for Bryant girls’ win

Abbey Inman scored two goals while twin sister Ashton added one along with Jackie Atilano as the Bryant Lady Hornets kept their first place standing in the 6A-Central Conference intact with a 4-1 win over the Little Rock Central Lady Tigers at Hornet Stadium’s Everett Field.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved to Thursday in hopes of avoiding the thundershowers forecast for Friday.

The Lady Hornets improved to 11-1-2 this season, 8-1-1 in conference play going into a match at Little Rock Southwest on Monday.

“Our first half, we played well,” said Bryant head coach Olivia Allard. “We weren’t connecting to feet as much as I would have liked, but we competed.”

Abbey Inman’s first goal broke the ice on the scoring at the 27:34 mark of the opening half.

With 23:21 to go until halftime, Ashton Inman found the back of the net off a feed from Atilano.

Abbey Inman made it 3-0 at the 10:28 mark. That lead held through halftime.

Atilano found the mark off an assist from Lily Miller less than six minutes into the second half to make it 4-0.

“In the second half, we came out strong for the first five minutes,” said Allard, “but we sat back and let them bring the game to us after that.”

Keeper Addison Funk had five saves in the match. In fact, she made a save just before Central scored, snapping Bryant’s three-game scoreless streak.

“None of the girls followed,” related Allard. “Addi couldn’t get up quick enough to make the second save and they finished it.

“First touch and following everything to the whistle, offensively and defensively, is an area that we have to improve and show growth,” she added.