Freshman girls second at CAJHC championship meet

BENTON — Kylee Branch and Brilynn Findley each won individual events and the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team captured two relay titles on the way to compiling 125 points at the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship track meet on Thursday at Benton.

Only Lake Hamilton, with 189.5 points, beat out the Lady Hornets. Conway White was third with 97 followed by Benton (80.5), Cabot North (75), Conway Blue (59) and Cabot South (31).

Branch won the shot with a heave of 37’8” to beat out Alexis Cox of Conway White (36’9”). Bryant’s Keyonna Hunt was seventh at 32’2”.

Branch’s throw was a season best. In the discus, her throw of 86’8” was second to Benton’s Addison Barger (89’7”).

Findley led a group of four Lady Hornets that scored in the 100-meter dash. Her winning time was 13.42, her best of the season. Darian Rhodes of Lake Hamilton was second at 13.49 with Jayla Marks of Bryant third with a time of 13.52. Mia Jordan was sixth (13.69) and Shaquan McFarlane was seventh (13.74).

Findley wound up second in the 200 with a time of 27.90. She was sixth in the long jump at 15’0” and lent a leg to the winning effort of Bryant’s 4 x 100 relay. Along with McFarlane, Jordan and Marks, they topped their best time of the season at 52.16 to beat out Lake Hamilton (52.83).

In the 200, RaNayla Moten of Conway White won in 27.44 but Bryant had McFarlane finish third in 28.10 and Marks fourth in 28.17.

Bryant’s quartet of Zoe Wilson, Jordan, McFarlane and Marks also won the 4 x 200 relay with their best time of 1:51.03. Lake Hamilton was second at 1:52.70.

Aidan Fisher was second in both the 800 and the 1600 for Bryant. In the 1600, her time of 5:44.49, a season’s best, was behind only Audrey Herrell of Lake Hamilton (5:37.94). In the 800, Fisher ran a 2:38.47, another season best. Emerson Wakefield was fifth for the Lady Hornets with a time of 2:44.51. Lake Hamilton’s Avery Hunt won in 2:36.67.

Wakefield, Grace Taylor, Arion Pegram and Fisher combined on a 11:01.57 clocking to place third in the 4 x 800. In the 4 x 400, Wakefield, Poetry Combs, Natalie Meharg and Wilson ran a 4:39.19 to place fifth.

Wilson scored in both the 100 hurdles and the 400, finishing eighth with a 19.43 in the former and eighth in 1:03.49 in the latter.

McFarlane added a seventh-place finish in the high jump, clearing 4’6”.

In the 300 hurdles, Ahyana Bradford was fifth in 53.77 and Pegram was sixth in 54.29. Ivy Dennis was seventh in the pole vault at 7’0”.