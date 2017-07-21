Four Bryant teams begin tournaments on Friday

Two Bryant Athletic Association Babe Ruth All-Star teams begin play in their respective Regional tournaments today while, back in Arkansas, two Bryant American Legion teams open their bids for a State championship and, for the Senior Black Sox, a fourth consecutive trip to Regionals where they came a win short of reaching the American Legion World Series in 2014 and a controversial ruling away from making it last summer. This year’s Regional is in the New Orleans area.

The Bryant Junior American Legion team recently captured their State championship.

Both Bryant’s Babe Ruth teams won the South Arkansas State championship for their age divisions.

For the AA American Legion tournament brackets, go here. For the Senior Legion tournament, go here.

Here are the brackets for the Babe Ruth Regionals:

2017 SOUTHWEST REGION BABE RUTH TOURNAMENT

14-year-old

Plainview, Texas

Friday, July 21

Game 1 — Picayune, Miss., vs. Plainview, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 — South Brazoria County, Texas vs. Denver City, Texas, 12 p.m.

Game 3 — Bryant, Ark., vs. Patterson, La., 2:30 p.m.

Game 4 — Ozark Tri-County, Ark., vs. Levelland, Texas, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Game 5 — Tallassee, Ala., vs. game 1 winner, 12 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 7 — Game 4 loser vs. game 5 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 3 loser vs. game 6 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Game 9 — Game 2 winner vs. game 3 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 10 — Game 4 winner vs. game 5 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 7 winner vs. game 9 loser, 6 p.m.

Game 12 — Game 8 winner vs. game 10 loser, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Game 13 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 2:30 p.m. (winners’ bracket final)

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 12 loser, 5 p.m.

Game 15 — Game 13 loser vs. game 14 winner, 7:30 p.m. (losers’ bracket final)

Tuesday, July 25

Game 16 — Game 13 winner vs. game 15 winner, TBA

Game 17 — if necessary

2017 SOUTHWEST REGIONAL BABE RUTH TOURNAMENT

13-year-old

Lincoln, Alabama

Friday, July 21

Game 1 — Eagle Pass, Texas vs. Brewton, Ala., 12 p.m.

Game 2 — Bryant, Ark., vs. Madisonville, La., 2:30 p.m.

Game 3 — Baton Rouge, La., vs. Matthews Park, Ala., 5 p.m.

Game 4 — Long Beach, Miss., vs. Lincoln, Ala., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. game 2 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. game 4 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Game 7 — Game 1 loser vs. game 2 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 3 loser vs. game 4 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 23

Game 9 — Game 6 loser vs. game 7 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 10 — Game 5 loser vs. game 8 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Game 11 — Game 5 winner vs. game 6 winner, 4 p.m. (winners’ bracket final)

Game 12 — Game 9 winner vs. game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Monday, July 24

Game 13 — Game 12 winner vs. game 11 loser, 6 p.m. (losers’ bracket final)

Game 14 — Game 11 winner vs. game 13 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

Game 15 — if necessary