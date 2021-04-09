Fowler, relays spur Hornet freshmen to win at Cabot meet

CABOT — Drake Fowler won four events, Devyn Stiengisser one and the Bryant Hornets freshmen teams earned first-place finishes in three of the four relay events as they amassed 182.5 points to take the team title at the Dairy Queen Junior High Cabot Relays on Thursday.

Cabot North was second with 123 points followed by Russellville (104.5), Cabot South (96), North Little Rock (69), Marion (32), Conway White (26) and Conway Blue (12).

Fowler won both hurdles races plus the high jump and triple jump. His time in the 110 hurdles was 17.18. North Little Rock’s Jontavious Johnson was second in 18.32 with Bryant’s Lukas Barnett third at 18.67.

Fowler and Barnett were 1 and 3 again in the 300 hurdles. Fowler ran a 45.0 to beat out Cabot North’s John Williams (46.26). Barnett was right on their heels in 46.75.

In the high jump, Fowler cleared 5’8” to beat out Hayes Cox of Cabot North at 5’7”. Bryant’s Andrew Schroeder tied for seventh by getting over 5’0”

Fowler’s triple jump went 38’7.25” to edge James’ 38’4.5”. Isaiah Rivera was seventh for the Hornets at 35’1”.

Steingisser won the discus with a throw of 155’6.5”, far better than Cox, the second-place finisher, at 141’9”.

Cox won the shot put with a heave of 44’10.5”. Gavis Lewis was second at 43’11 and Steingisser was third with a put of 43’7”.

In the relays, the team of Dylan Witcher, Cason Trickey, Jaden Ashford and James Martin won the 4 x 100 in 46.04. Cabot South was second in 47.39.

Colin Jones, Bode Fryar, Witcher and Chase Bellaton turned in a 3:49.81 to win the 4 x 400 over Russellville (3:52.71).

In the 4 x 800, Bryant’s Daniel Barrientos, Quenton Johnson, Jacob Jones and Payton Brack combined of a 9:24.96 clocking to beat out Rusellville (9:38.39).

Witcher picked up second-place finishes in the 100 and the 400. His 11.42 in the 100 was second only to Malachi Mohammad of North Little Rock at 11.30. Ashford was sixth in 11.91.

In the 400, Witcher ran a 54.67 to finish just behind Cabot South’s Brandon Waller at 53.16. Colin Jones was sixth in 59.29.

Martin ran a 23.83 in the 200 to finish right behind Mohammad’s 23.63.

Brandon Avila scored in two individual events. His 4:55.90 in the 1600 was good for third with Brack fourth in 5:06.95. A 2:18.85 clocking in the 800 was good for fourth for Avila. Barrientos was sixth in 2:22.65.

Jacob Jones added a third in the pole vault, clearing 9’0” with Andrew Karp fourth at 8’6” while Witcher was fourth in the long jump, covering 18’2”. Fowler was seventh at 17’3”

The Hornets were also third in the 4 x 200 as Chelton Murdock, Trickey, Bellaton and Rivera combined on a 1:41.01.

Bryant runs next at Conway on April 15.