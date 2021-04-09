Times of today’s soccer, baseball events in Bryant moved up

From Bryant athletic director Mike Lee’s office”

Please note start times and scheduling adjustments….

Bryant vs. North Little Rock soccer will begin play at 4 p.m., at Hornet Stadium. The JV boys game has been cancelled. The varsity boys’ game will begin at 4 followed by the varsity girls game.

Bryant vs. North Little Rock baseball will begin play at 4:30 p.m., at Hornet field. The JV game has been cancelled.

REMINDER OF INCLEMENT WEATHER POLICY…

If lightning within a 10 mile area occurs play will be halted and teams will be instructed to designated areas. Fans will be instructed to evacuate the bleacher area. Our facilities must be lightning free for 30 minutes before play can resume.

DESIGNATED AREAS IF INCLEMENT WEATHER…

Soccer: Bryant soccer teams — Dress areas in Building 40 (Boys) and Building 27 (Girls). North Little Rock soccer teams — Turf area in Building 40 (Boys and Girls). Officials — Building 40 Track Office

Baseball: Bryant baseball team — Dress Area in Press Box. North Little Rock baseball team — ROTC Building; Umpires — Dress area at Hornet Field

FANS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED IN THESE DESIGNATED AREAS