Freshman boys second at Wampus Cat Junior Invitational

CONWAY — Joseph Young and Bresner Austin each won individual events to lead the Bryant Hornets freshman team to a second-place finish at the Wampus Cat Invitational track and field meet on Thursday.

The Hornets accumulated 94 points to finish second to Conway White’s 159.5 points in the 10-team field. The meet was the last regular-season outing for Bryant. The Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championships will be held on Thursday, April 19 at Russellville.

Young won the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.90, in nearly a dead heat with Little Rock Central’s Woyn Chatmon (11.91). Bryant’s River Gregory was right there too, finishing third in 11.93.

Austin won the 1600 in a time of 4:39.64 with his brother Hagan Austin sixth in 5:16.38. In addition, Bresner Austin was fourth in the 800 meters in 2:08.64.

Gregory was second only to Chatmon in the 400 in another tight finish. Chatmon broke the tape at 52.57 with Gregory at 52.93. LeQuav Brumfield was third in 53.86.

Bryant picked up a second-place finish from Luke Blacklaw in the shot with a throw of 46’6”. Plus, two of the relays ended with Bryant second. In the 4×400, Ammon Henderson, Gregory, Sabino Olvara and Brumfield finished in 3:44.94 just behind Conway Blue’s 3:38.55. In the 4×800, the Austin brothers combined with Henderson and Luis Martinez on an 8:47.86, narrowly trailing Conway White at 8:46.47.

In the 4×100, Gregory, Jaden Newburn, Olvara and Young finished fourth in 45.04.

Newburn added an eighth-place finish in the 200 in a time of 24.96.

Brumfield contributed points in a pair of field events. He was fourth in the triple jump (37’6.75”) and seventh in the high jump (5’4”). Zach Durbin was fourth (118’1”) and Abram Montoya fifth (113’10”) in the discus.