Freshman girls perform well at final regular-season meet

April 13, 2018 Track&Field

CONWAY — Amya Smith and Ella Reynolds finished 1-2 in the 100 meters and the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team at the Conway Wampus Cat Junior High Relays on Thursday.

“Our girls put in a good effort,” said Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson. “We had some turn in personal best times.

“These girls continue to work hard and improve every day,” he added. “They are a fun bunch to work with.”

The Lady Hornets accumulated 77 points to finish fifth in the 14-team field. Vilonia won with 116 points.

Bryant runs in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship meet on Thursday, April 19, at Russellville.

Smith ran a 13.29 and Reynolds finished in 13.36 in the 100. In addition, Sydney Dettmer won with a personal-best time in the 800 meters, clocking in at 2:35.79. She also contributed a leg to the winning effort in the 4×800 relay, joining Pollet Ocan-Reyes, Aryn Stiles and Caroline Pelton on a 11:11.7.

The 4×100 relay team of Caliyah Thomas, Maddie Thomas, Jaiyah Jackson and Smith combined on a 51.79, taking second place and coming within nine seconds from matching the Bryant junior high record in the event.

In the 4×400, Maddie Thomas, Taylor Clouse, Dettmer and Smith ran a 4:38.2, which was good for second, as well.

Maddie Thomas was third in the 100 hurdles, turning in a personal-best time of 17.55. Rachel Eggerson was seventh in 19.41 while turning in a personal best in the 300 hurdles at 56.32.

Skylar Risk scored in three different field events for the Lady Hornets. In the long jump, her 14’4” leap was a personal best and earned a fifth-place finish. She was sixth in both the high jump (4’6”) and the triple jump (30’4.5”).

