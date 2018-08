Freshman girls absorb home setback vs. Mount

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team played their first home match on Thursday but the Mount St. Mary Academy Mounties spoiled it for them, 15-25, 18-25, at Bryant Middle School gym.

“We struggled again with serve-receive and digs,” said Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson, referring to the team’s struggles in its opener at Lake Hamilton on Monday.

Bryant plays this Saturday in a tournament hosted by Benton.