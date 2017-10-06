Freshman girls earn five consecutive victory

The Bryant Lady Hornets’ late-season surge continued on Thursday night as they turned the tables on the Mount St. Mary Academy Mounties freshman team of Little Rock, 25-22, 22-25, 15-4.

The win was the fifth in a row for Bryant’s freshman girls going into the final three matches of the regular-season with the conference tournament looming on Saturday, Oct. 21 at Cabot.

The Mounties had defeated the Lady Hornets back on Sept. 5, in three sets at home.

With the victory on Thursday, Bryant improved to 10-4 in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference, alone in third place. While they’ll need help to catch first-place Benton and second-place Conway White, the Lady Hornets can clinch no worse than third when they host fourth-place Russellville on Monday.

After a match with Cabot South, another surging team, on Thursday, Oct. 12, the Lady Hornets close out the season against Conway White on Monday, Oct. 16.

In Thursday’s win, Alyssa Hernandez served for 14 points including six aces. Abigail Weihe served for 12 points with three aces and Abbey Inman served for 10 points with two aces.

Ella Reynolds and Shaylee Carver each had five kills with Erin Key and Ashton Inman adding four each. Madelyn Hoskins finished with three kills and Abbey Inman two to go with 15 assists. Weihe finished with five assists.

Defensively, Sam Still came through with 10 digs. Hernandez had nine, Olivia German-Goad seven and Jaiyah Jackson five.

“It was a well-played game by both teams with lots of volleys,” noted Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson. “Both served well and dug up a lot of hits.

“We played our best in the final set with good serves and good net play,” he noted. “Great team effort.”