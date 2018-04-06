Freshman Hornets dominate at Sheridan meet

SHERIDAN — Led by Bresner Austin and Hagan Austin, Bryant Hornets freshmen swept the top three spots in both distance races as part of a dominant performance at the Sheridan junior high invitational track and field meet on Thursday.

Bryant also swept all three relays and accounted for first-place finishes in eight events while piling up 177.5 points. Watson Chapel was a distance second with 117 points in the seven-team field of boys’ teams.

The Austins took first and second in both the 800 and the 1600-meter runs. In the 800, Bresner Austin won in 4:39.64 with Hagan Austin second in 5:16.38. Luis Martinez was third for Bryant with a time of 5:19.41. In the 1600, it was Bresner Austin winning in 2:10.96 with Hagan Austin second in 2:19.10 and Ammon Henderson third in 2:19.29.

In the 4×800 relay, Hagan Austin, Henderson, Jessie Ibarra and Martinez combined to win in 9:38.46, beating out White Hall (10:26.26).

The 4×100 team of Ty Bahnks, River Gregory, Miles Aldridge and Joseph Young won in 45.47 with White Hall second in 46.50.

The Hornets capped off their meet championship with the 4×400 relay team of Henderson, Gregory, Sabino Olvara and LeQuav Brumfield combining on a 3:52.88 to beat Sheridan (4:00.30).

In addition, Brumfield won the individual 400 with a time of 56.58. Watson Chapel’s T.J. Jackson was second at 58.70 and Olvara was fourth in 58.95.

In field events, Zach Durbin won the discus with a throw of 123’11” beating out Cedric Pearson of Jacksonville (120’04”). Bryant’s Luke Blacklaw was fourth (107’1”) and Abram Montoya was sixth (103’6”).

Luke Blacklaw won the shot put with a throw of 46’3” to Pearson’s 44’9”. Jimyle Harris of Bryant was third with a toss of 42’4”.

Bahnks scored for the Hornets in four other events, most notably in the triple jump. He covered 38’1”, just short of the 39’10.75” turned in by Watson Chapel’s Sydney Smith. Brumfield was seventh at 33’4.5” with Kaleb Shorter eighth at 32’10” for Bryant.

Bahnks was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 17’6” as well as the 100-meter dash. His 12.24 was right behind Gregory who was fourth in 12.22. Young was sixth in 12.26.

In the 200-meter dash, Jaden Newburn was sixth in 24.96 with Bahnks seventh in 25.31.

Zach Overton scored well in both hurdles races. In the 110, he finished in 19.37 to garner third-place points. Hayden Smith was fifth in 19.51 with Christian Phillips seventh in 19.91. In the 300, Overton finished sixth in a time of 48.41 with Phillips seventh in 48.65.

Olvara and Albert Reddick added to the Bryant score in the high jump. Both cleared 5’0” to tie for eighth.

The Bryant freshman team has one more regular-season meet. It will be April 12 at Conway.