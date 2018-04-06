Lady Hornets’ frosh win nine events to take team title at Sheridan meet

SHERIDAN — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team won nine events including two individual events apiece by Sydney Dettmer and Ella Reynolds to earn team honors at the Sheridan junior high invitational track and field meet on Thursday.

The Lady Hornets amassed 174 points to overwhelm the nine-team field. White Hall was second with 123 points followed by Sheridan (109) and North Little Rock (85.5).

Dettmer won the triple jump and the 800-meter run while Reynolds won the 200 and the 400 and finished second in the 100. In addition, both ran a leg in the winning effort in the 4×400 relay, joining Taylor Clouse and Madelyn Thomas. In the 4×800, Dettmer joined Madison Dettmer, Aryn Stiles and Caroline Pelton for a winning time of 11:08.94.

Reynolds won the 200 in a time of 26.72 to edge White Hall’s Anaya Johnson (27.33). Amya Smith was third for Bryant in 28.07 with Mallorie Scott-Smith finishing fifth in 29.48.

In the 400, Reynolds ran a 1:04.29 to beat out Sheridan’s Sarah Thompson (1:09.66) and teammate Caliyah Thomas, who was third in 1:11.68. Clouse was sixth in 1:14.17.

Sydney Dettmer won the triple jump by covering 30’7.5”, beating out Sheridan’s Sophie Allen (29’1”) and teammate Skylar Rock who was third at 28’9”. Scott-Smith was fifth at 27’8.5”.

In the 800, Sydney Dettmer turned in a 2:41.57 clocking to win just ahead of Pelton who was second in 2:50.21 and Pollet Ocana-Reyes at 2:53.29 as the Lady Hornets took the top three spots in the event.

Pelton won the 1600 in a time of 6:15.38. Jessica Nix of Sheridan was second in 6:21.90 with Maddison Dettmer third in 6:28.01 and Bryant’s Madison Moore fourth in 6:29.72.\

Madelyn Thomas won the 100 hurdles with an 18.17 clocking. White Hall’s Lilly Hood was second in 18.40. In the 300 hurdles, Hood won with Thomas third in 58.60.

Bryant also won the 4×100 relay with Caliyah Thomas combining with Rachel Eggerson, Jaiyah Jackson and Amya Smith on a 53.51 to beat out White Hall (54.53).

In the 100, Reynolds’ 13.40 clocking was second only to Anaya Johnson of White Hall, who finished in 13.29. Smith was third (13.70) and Jackson seventh (14.43) for Bryant.

Smith added a third-place finish in the long jump with a leap of 14’10.5” while Louise Hobby took second in the discus with a throw of 69’9”.

The Bryant freshman team has one more regular-season meet. It will be April 12 at Conway.