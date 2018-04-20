Freshman Hornets finish fifth at conference meet

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin and Bryant Track

RUSSELLVILLE — Bryant freshman Bresner Austin ran a 4:35.84 in the 1600-meter run to capture a Central Arkansas Junior High Conference individual championship on Thursday, edging Conway White’s Cade Swindle (4:38.60) to highlight the Hornets’ work at the season-ending Central Arkansas Junior High Conference meet at Cyclone Stadium.

The Hornets accumulated 70 points in the meet to finish fifth among the nine teams. Conway White won the meet with 117 points with Conway Blue second with 101, followed by Benton (97) and Russellville (93).

Hagan Austin also scored in the 1600, finishing sixth in 4:55.97.

The Austin brothers picked up points in the 800 as well with Bresner second in 2:07.42, finishing just behind Russellville’s Maurice Rhode (2:06.76). Hagan was eighth in 2:10.02.

The Hornets were second in all three relays. In the 4×800, it took a conference meet record 8:42.93 by Conway White’s team to beat them. Bryant’s quartet of Hagan Austin, Brenser Austin, Ammon Henderson and Luis Martinez turned in an 8:44.68.

In the 4×400, Henderson joined River Gregory, Sabino Olvara and LeQuav Brumfield on a 3:47.76 clocking to finish just behind Conway Blue’s 3:36.47.

Gregory joined Ty Bahnks, Jaden Newburn and Joseph Young on a 44.95 in the 4×100 as they finished just shy of Conway Blue’s 44.20.

Brumfield provided points in three individual events. He was third in the 400 in 54.71, with Gregory finishing fourth in 55.08; sixth in the high jump at 5’4” and eighth in the triple jump at 38’4.75″

Luke Blacklaw was fourth in the shot put for Bryant with a heave of 46’3”.

Young and Newburn picked up sixth-place points in the 100 and 200, respectively. Young ran an 11.74 in the 100 with Newburn finishing the 200 in 24.27.