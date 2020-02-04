Freshman Hornets put it together in win at Central

LITTLE ROCK — Taking a break from Central Arkansas Junior High Conference play, the Bryant Hornets freshman team earned a 52-30 win over the Little Rock Central Tigers on Monday night.

James Billingsley and Cory Nichols combined for 25 points in the victory, which improved the Hornets to 10-9 overall going into their last two regular-season conference games. They host Conway White on Thursday then visit Benton on Monday, Feb. 10. The CAJHC championship tournament will be held in Conway starting Feb. 17.

Billingsley knocked down four 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 14 points. Nichols scored 11 including 5 of 7 free throws.

Nasir Vinson and Jordan Knox each had 6 points. Braylon Montgomery and Darren Wallace pitched in with 5 apiece. Ivory Gilmore hit a 3 and Jaylen Russ had 2 points.

“The kids played with great energy throughout the game and it paid off with easy buckets in transition and great defense,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “It seems like our first time to play a full four quarters of basketball and it was no surprise with the result when this team puts it all together.

“I hope this is a game to build on as we go into the last two games of conference and into the conference tournament,” he added.