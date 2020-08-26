August 26 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Freshman Hornets romp at preseason jamboree
MALVERN — The Bryant Hornets freshman football team overwhelmed their competition at a pre-season jamboree on Thursday. In controlled scrimmages of around 10 plays each, the Hornets scored nearly at will against the defenses of the freshman teams from Malvern and Sheridan. Defensively, the Hornets shut down the opposition and forced four turnovers, two interceptions and two fumbles.
Bryant opens the 2016 season on Thursday, Sept. 1, at home against Little Rock McClellan.
Quarterbacks Darrick Rose, Jake Meaders and Gavin Wells each scored a pair of touchdowns for Bryant in Thursday’s scrimmage. Running backs Ahmad Adams and Dalen McDonald scored twice as well.
“It went well for us,” commented Hornets coach Kenny Horn. “I am guessing, but I think we scored 10 or so touchdowns.
“Our line play was okay and the defense played well too,” he added. “We played very hard and competed. (Sheridan and Malvern) were not as good as us and played like that too but I am pleased with our effort and our enthusiasm.”