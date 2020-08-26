August 26 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Lady Hornets open season with victories at Fountain Lake

FOUNTAIN LAKE — The Bryant Lady Hornets officially opened the 2011 volleyball season with a[more] 3-1 win over the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras Thursday night. Bryant captured a competitive first game 25-23 then Fountain Lake evened it up with a 25-18 win before the Lady Hornets closed it out in the final two games, 25-22 and 25-18.

In junior varsity action, Bryant prevailed 25-12, 25-10.

“We started out ready to play,” stated Lady Hornets coach Beth Solomon. “The JV got us started with two great wins. The varsity came out fired up and ready to play and won the first game. They didn’t play quite as hard as they’re capable but still put forth a great effort for a first-game win.

“During the second game, we had a 30 to 45 minute break for an emergency situation with a fan,” she recounted. “I’m happy to report that the fan is doing well and our thoughts and prayers are with her.

“The girls came out fighting after the long break but couldn’t pull off the second game,” the coach continued. “After that we were ready to play the third game and really stepped it up for the fourth game.”

Brianna White and Alyssa Anderson each had a team-high six kills on the evening. Anderson also contribute four blocks and White three.

Hannah Rice and Taylor West had 17 assists apiece and Lauren Reed picked up 16 digs. Anderson pitched in with three service aces.

“One thing we told the girls is ‘play to win, don’t play to not lose,’” Solomon related. “When the girls had this mentality, they got on a role and kept going.

“Our hitters had a great night,” she noted. “We still had some mis-hits but, overall, they look good swinging. Brooke Howell has stepped into a new position this year, playing outside for us, and doing a wonderful job. Last year, she played middle. Our middle hitters had great games also.

“We’re still working on getting our blockers to communicate more,” Solomon concluded. “Getting our players to ‘see the court’ and know where the holes are and what players are where. It’s coming along.”

In the JV match, Courtney Davidson had five kills and, along with Britten Hays, contributed three aces. Carly Choate had 12 assists.

The Lady Hornets will be among the 28 teams competing at the annual Little Rock Spikefest this Saturday. At 10 a.m., they’ll take on Magnolia. At 11, they’ll take on host Little Rock Christian then, at 2 p.m., they’ll finish pool play against Little Rock Hall. Bracket play will follow.





