Freshman Hornets unable to overcome slow start against Cats

A slow start put the Bryant Hornets freshman team in a hole, and they were unable to climb out as the Conway White Wampus Cats freshman team came away with a 45-29 victory on Thursday night at the Bryant Junior High gym.

The Hornets trailed just 6-5 after a quarter but it was 20-12 at the half. It was 29-21 going into the fourth quarter.

“Opening the game, we really struggled getting going offensively,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “Conway White did a great job of playing team defense and we were not able to find many openings or good shots. We tried to extend the pressure and they handled it very well and we weren’t able to generate offense through our presses.

“We also had a couple of keys for the game in handling the basketball and blocking out,” he added. “We had 10 turnovers in the first half along with giving up 12 second-chance points. We kept digging ourselves into these holes and have not been able to overcome them. We have to find ways to start games better.”

Joseph Nelson led the Hornets with 12 points. Cairon Allen and Devin Holmes scored 7 each and Grant Johnson had 3.

Bryant wraps up its pre-holiday schedule on Monday, Dec. 14, at Jacksonville at 5 p.m.