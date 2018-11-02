Freshmen lead Lady Hornets to victory in first meet

BENTON — Freshmen Shelby Bratton and Aiden Halladay each won individual events and contributed for victories in relay events to lead the Bryant Lady Hornets to a team victory in the season-opening swim meet on Thursday, the Panther Pride Invitational in Benton.

Bryant finished with 452 points. Magnolia was second with 418 followed by Benton (416.5) in the seven-team competition.

Bratton actually won two events, the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:22.83 and the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.17. Halladay won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:25.25.

In addition, Bratton provided the anchor leg on the winning 200 freestyle relay combining with Ella Reynolds, Hailey Addison and Alana Gould on a 1:50.01. Halladay was the anchor on the winning effort in the 400 freestyle relay, joining Hannah Tennison, Alyssa Addison and Dayanne Maldonado on a 4:40.24 clocking.

In the 200 medley relay, Bryant’s quartet of Reynolds, Addison, Bratton and Gould was second only to Benton (2:03.65) with a 2:06.41.

Reynolds and Gould each had second-place finishes. Reynolds’ 26.38 finished behind only El Dorado’s Lorin Utsch’s 26.16 in the 50 free with Tennison eighth in 30.35. Gould’s 1:22.79 was second only to Claire Avery of Benton (1:17.59) in the 100 breast stroke. Addison was seventh with a time of 1:30.59.

Reynolds was also third in the 100 free with a time of 1:02.12. Gould was fifth (1:05.47) with Tennison ninth (1:07.32). Halladay was third in the 500 free, clocking in at 6:31.13. Alyssa Addison was fourth in 7:29.65 with Madison Kennedy ninth in 8:43.71.

Alyssa Addison took third in the 200 free in 2:43.90 with Kennedy 11thin 3:16.55.

Maldonado was fourth in the 100 butterfly and fifth (1:19.21) in the 200 IM (2:54.24). Jasmine Snell added to the point total with a 10th-place finish in the 200 IM in 3:22.25.

In the 100 backstroke, Michelle Valezquez was ninth in 1:50.10 with Jaycee Clemmer 10thin 1:54.32 for the Lady Hornets.

Bryant had B teams competing in the 200 medley relay and the 200 free relay. In the former, Snell, Halladay, Maldonado and Kennedy finished seventh with a time of 2:26.22. In the latter, Audrey Wilson, Valezquez, Clemmer and Alyssa Addison combined on a 2:31.89 to finish ninth.

Bryant will return to action with a home meet at Bishop Park on Thursday, Nov. 8.