Game, dinner hosted by Lady Hornets postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 27

The Bryant Lady Hornets pre-season benefit softball game against Sylvan Hills, in conjunction with the Riverside Grocery Catfish Dinner scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 22, has been postponed due to the heavy rains.

The game and dinner will now be held on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m., at the Lady Hornets Field.

Bryant is set to open the regular season on Thursday, March 1, against Lake Hamilton.

Proceeds from the admission for the benefit game on Tuesday will go to the Arkansas Activities Association catastrophic insurance fund, while proceeds from the catfish dinner will go to the Lady Hornets’ softball program.