Games between Bryant-Cabot will be live-streamed

Tonight’s basketball games between Bryant and Cabot at the Hornets’ Nest will be live-streamed on FidelityLocal6.com as well as broadcast live on Fox Sports Arkansas, 93.7 FM. The girls game begins at 6 p.m., with the boys game to follow around 7:15.

Here is the link:

https://boxcast.tv/view/bryant-hornet-basketball-vs-cabot-120710

Mark Scarlett will be handling the play-by-play with Rob Patrick serving as color commentator.