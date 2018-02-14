Governor proclaims Feb. 1 as CTE Day

Since February is National CTE (Career and Technical Education) Month, Governor Asa Hutchinson proclaimed Feb. 1 as CTE Day in Arkansas. Bryant High School’s Caraline Moore got to meet with the Governor and represented FCCLA for Arkansas, Family and Consumer Sciences classes, and Bryant as a community.

“It was a great experience and we appreciate the Governor recognizing such a vital component of education and career prep courses,” said Heather Hare, FCCLA Advisor at Bryant High School.

Pictured is Dr. Childers – AR Director of Education, Governor Asa Hutchinson, Caraline Moore- State FCCLA officer, Marna Farris-State Adviser of FACS Education and FCCLA, and Heather Hare- FACS Educator and FCCLA Adviser.

 

