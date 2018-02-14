Updated 7A-Central Conference girls standings, 2/13/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Girls
Team Conf Ovl
x-North Little Rock 10-1 21-3
x-FS Northside 9-2 21-3
x-Conway 9-2 22-3
x-LR Central 6-5 15-8
x-Bryant 5-6 10-13
Cabot 2-9 9-14
FS Southside 2-9 3-18
Mount St. Mary 1-9 2-21
x-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Bryant 43, FS Southside 42
LR Central 47, Cabot 34
North Little Rock 68, Mount St. Mary 23
Conway 56, FS Northside 52
Friday, Feb. 16
Cabot at Bryant
North Little Rock at FS Northside
Conway at LR Central
FS Southside at Mount St. Mary
Thursday, Feb. 20
Bryant at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Southside
Mount St. Mary at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
Friday, Feb. 23
Conway at Bryant
Mount St. Mary at LR Central
Cabot at North Little Rock
FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)