Updated 7A-Central Conference girls standings, 2/13/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Girls

Team                           Conf     Ovl

x-North Little Rock      10-1     21-3

x-FS Northside            9-2       21-3

x-Conway                    9-2       22-3

x-LR Central                 6-5       15-8

x-Bryant                      5-6       10-13

Cabot                           2-9       9-14

FS Southside               2-9       3-18

Mount St. Mary           1-9       2-21

x-clinched playoff berth

 

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Bryant 43, FS Southside 42

LR Central 47, Cabot 34

North Little Rock 68, Mount St. Mary 23

Conway 56, FS Northside 52

Friday, Feb. 16

Cabot at Bryant

North Little Rock at FS Northside

Conway at LR Central

FS Southside at Mount St. Mary

Thursday, Feb. 20

Bryant at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Southside

Mount St. Mary at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

Friday, Feb. 23

Conway at Bryant

Mount St. Mary at LR Central

Cabot at North Little Rock

FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)

 

