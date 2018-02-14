Updated 7A-Central Conference boys standings, 2/13/18

February 14, 2018 Boys Basketball

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

BOYS

Team                           Conf     Ovl

x-FS Northside            10-1     19-6

x-North Little Rock      9-2       21-5

x-Bryant                      7-4       16-8

Conway                       6-5       15-8

Cabot                           4-7       16-9

FS Southside               4-7       12-13

LR Central                    3-8       7-15

LR Catholic                  1-10     7-16

x-clinched playoff berth

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Bryant 68, FS Southside 64

Cabot 45, LR Central 44

North Little Rock 61, Catholic 47

FS Northside 51, Conway 45

Friday, Feb. 16

Cabot at Bryant

North Little Rock at FS Northside

Conway at LR Central

FS Southside at LR Catholic

Thursday, Feb. 20

Bryant at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Southside

LR Catholic at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

Friday, Feb. 23

Conway at Bryant

LR Catholic at LR Central

Cabot at North Little Rock

FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)

 

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Basketball
February 12, 2018
Season ends for freshman Hornets with another heartbreaker

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!