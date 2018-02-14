Updated 7A-Central Conference boys standings, 2/13/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
BOYS
Team Conf Ovl
x-FS Northside 10-1 19-6
x-North Little Rock 9-2 21-5
x-Bryant 7-4 16-8
Conway 6-5 15-8
Cabot 4-7 16-9
FS Southside 4-7 12-13
LR Central 3-8 7-15
LR Catholic 1-10 7-16
x-clinched playoff berth
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Bryant 68, FS Southside 64
Cabot 45, LR Central 44
North Little Rock 61, Catholic 47
FS Northside 51, Conway 45
Friday, Feb. 16
Cabot at Bryant
North Little Rock at FS Northside
Conway at LR Central
FS Southside at LR Catholic
Thursday, Feb. 20
Bryant at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Southside
LR Catholic at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
Friday, Feb. 23
Conway at Bryant
LR Catholic at LR Central
Cabot at North Little Rock
FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)