Girls ninth among 21 teams at Western Hills Park

LITTLE ROCK — With some on the team back in Bryant taking the ACT test, the Bryant Lady Hornets finished ninth in the 21-team competition at the Minuteman Invitational cross country meet at Western Hills Park on Saturday.

Vilonia won the team title with 69 points. Bryant had 234 points.

Sophomore Jillian Colclasure led the Lady Hornets, finishing in a time of 23:49.11 to place 27thoverall. Senior Bailey Brazil was the second Bryant runner. Her 24:24.98 was good for 38th.

The scoring group also included Aryn Stiles (59th, 25:23.61), Pollet Ocana-Reyes (70th, 26:02.87) and Rebekah Hargis (71st, 26:07.51).

Completing the top seventh were Mackenzie Moore (92nd, 26:59.71) and Natasha Hobby (96th, 27:09.97).

Junior girls

The Junior Lady Hornets were third overall with 90 points, behind only Lake Hamilton (75) and Russellville (89).

Margo Gilliland, Kim Hernandez and Maddie Nelson each finished in the top 20. Gilliland was 15thin 14:21.43 with Hernandez 17thin 14:23.28 and Nelson 19thin 14:23.99.

McKenzie Hicks was Bryant’s fourth finisher, taking 25thin 14:37.68, just ahead of teammate Paige Spicer (26th, 14:39.42).

Ashleigh Byles was 28thin 14:42.95 and Aidan Fisher was 32ndin 14:52.05 to complete Bryant’s top seven in the Junior girls division.

The Lady Hornets will be off this week in preparation for the annual Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville on Sept. 22.