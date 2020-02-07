Gould breaks breaststroke mark again; Lady Hornets second in Last Chance meet

Photos courtesy of Tenika Clemmer

Sara Weber won the one-meter dive competition. (Photo courtesy of Tenika Clemmer)

Sophomore Alana Gould broke her own school record in the 100-yard breaststroke and the Bryant Lady Hornets tuned up for the District meet in a week by placing second to Conway in the Old South’s Last Chance swimming and diving meet at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Thursday.

Gould finished in 1:14.36 in the breaststroke to finish second only to Little Rock Christian Academy’s Clara Carle (1:09.90). Charlotte Bryant was 12th for the Lady Hornets with a time of 1:45.63.

Bryant swim coach Angel Dale held out some swimmers who were battling nagging injuries and illness. But the Lady Hornets managed 316 points to edge Little Rock Christian (306) for second behind Conway (482 points) in the 12-team field.

The Lady Hornets won two events. Senior Sara Weber won the one-meter dive competition with a score of 197.65, edging Arkadelphia’s Mallery Gilbert (130.70). Bryant’s Julianne Davis was fifth at 105.00 and Jaden Heath was sixth at 103.60.

The Lady Hornets’ 200-yard freestyle relay also won with freshman Simone Dinstbier, Aidan Halladay, Hannah Tennison and Gould teaming up on a 1:52.43 to beat out Magnolia (1:54.07).

Jaycee Clemmer competes in the butterfly. (Photo courtesy of Tenika Clemmer)

Gould was second in the 50 free with a time of 25.55. She was beat out by Little Rock Christian’s Angel Ke, who turned in a 24.60. Tennison, Weber and Alyssa Addison also scored in the event. Tennison was 10thin 30.56 with Weber 13th in 30.89 and Addison 14th in 31.14.

Tennison, Gould, Halladay and Dinstbier comtined on a 2:08.57 to finish second in the 200-yard medley relay. Little Rock Christian’s 2:00.80 took top honors.

Julianne Davis (Photo courtesy of Tenika Clemmer)

Halladay, another sophomore, was third in the 200 free with a time of 2:17.12. Emily Martin, a freshman, was eighth in 2:35.13. Bryant was 11th in 3:00.68.

Dinstbier was fourth in two races. Her 2:42.19 did it in the 200 individual medley. Jaycee Clemmer was 14th in 3:47.43. In the 100 free, Dinstbier turned in a 1:02.12 with Alyssa Addison ninth in 1:12.18.

Tennison turned in a 1:18.12 to take fifth in the 100-yard backstroke. Clemmer was 10th in 1:43.11. Martin was seventh in the 500 free with a 6:56.99 clocking while Halladay picked up 11th-place points in the 100 butterfly at 1:13.77.

In the 400-yard freestyle relay to wrap up the meet, Weber, Clemmer, Bryant and Martin combined on a 5:30.19 to place sixth.

The District meet is Thursday, Feb. 13, at Hendrix College in Conway.