Gould, girls relay team reach qualifying times at sprint meet

The Bryant Lady Hornets qualified for State in two events during a sprint meet with the Bauxite team at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Tuesday.

Alana Gould’s 25.93 in the 50-yard freestyle. The qualifying time is 26:04. Gould then joined Simone Dinstbier, Shelby Bratton and Aidan Halladay on a 4:09.13 clocking in the 400 free relay. The qualifying time in the event is 4:17.62.

Gould nearly qualified in the 100-yard freestyle when she finished in 58.46. The qualifying time is 58.39.

The Lady Hornets’ Kayleigh Baker and Isabella Sharp joined Bratton and Gould in the 200-yard freestyle relay, clocking in at 1:53.24. The qualifying time is 1:51.54.

Diving competition was held as well with Bauxite’s Izzy Ragsdale taking top honors with a score of 195.90.

For the boys, sophomore Hunter Heatley won with a score of 117.65, just a fraction of a point ahead of senior LaQuav Brumfield (117.60).

Hayden Smith had the top times in the 50 and 100 free races. In the 50, he finished in 24.51. The qualifying time is 23.50. In the 100, Smith touched in 55.76, just off the qualifying time of 52.95.

In the relays, Bryant’s quartet of Smith, Cameron Loftis, Jase Gladden and Samuel Vinson combined on a 3:58.73 in the 400. John Young, Smith, Aidan Shaw and Loftis turned in a 1:46.41 in the 200. The qualifying times are 3:43.59 and 1:38.75.

The next competition for the Bryant team will be on Jan. 14, 2021, against Conway.