Gould, relay team medal for Lady Hornets at State meet

Shelby Bratton

BENTONVILLE — Alana Gould and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Aidan Halladay, Simone Dinstbier, Shelby Bratton and Gould earned medals as the Bryant Lady Hornets swim and dive team finished seventh in the field of 14 teams at the Class 6A State meet on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Gould earned her medal in the 50-yard freestyle, turning in a 25.66 clocking to finish fifth. That was 0.27 seconds off her personal best.

In the relay, Bryant was also fifth with a time of 1:48.40, which was 3.19 seconds better than their previous best.

Julianne Davis

Gould narrowly missed another medal when she finished seventh (medals went to the top six finishers) in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:14.11.

Bratton was close too. Her 1:02.76 in the 100-yard backstroke was good for seventh. That improved on her personal best by 3.22 seconds.

She also set a personal record in the 200 free, touching in 2:04.90, improving her previous best by 0.27 seconds.

Bryant was eighth in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:01.37, which topped their best by 3.19 seconds. Isabella Sharp joined Gould, Bratton and Dinstbier in the effort.

Julianne Davis led three Lady Hornets that scored in the one-meter dive. She was ninth with a score of 184.60. Jessica Rolen was 10 at 180.60 and Bailey Gould was 12th with a score of 138.30.

Dinstbier, Kayleigh Baker, Sharp and Aidan Halladay capped the day with a 10th-place finish in the 400-yard free relay, clocking in at 4:10.84.

Jessica Rolen

Isabella Sharp

Bailey Gould

Bryant’s 200-yard medley relay team.

Bryant’s 400-yard freestyle relay team