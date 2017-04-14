Grizzlies snap Hornets’ winning streak

Riding a four-game win streak, the Bryant Hornets came up against one of the co-leaders in the 7A-Central Conference in the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies Thursday night at Bryant Stadium.

It was a chance to actually get within a game of the Griz in the standings. But two first-half goals held up for Northside as they snapped the Hornets’ winning streak with a 2-0 win.

The Hornets, now 7-5-1 overall and 4-4 in league play, will try to knock off the other front-runner in the conference in their next match on Tuesday, April 18.

“We came out flat and a bit tight,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “We missed a shot early, in the first 10 minutes, from in front of the goal. Northside got their goals over the next few minutes.

“After that we calmed down and it was a back-and-forth game,” he added. “We missed some later opportunities and the game finished 2-0.