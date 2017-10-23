Groundbreaking, naming of new elementary school to be held Tuesday morning

Bryant Public Schools will celebrate the groundbreaking and dedication of Bryant’s newest elementary school on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 8:30 a.m. The name of the new school will be announced during the ceremony.

Baldwin and Shell Construction Co., provides Construction Management services for the new facility. The elementary site is located off Highway 5 at the intersection of Hilldale Road and Hilltop Road.

The Bryant School District extended thanks to Bryant patrons for making the facility possible for the children of the district. The public is invited to attend.