Hornet relay team sets school record as part of team win

Owen Lee, left, LaQuav Brumfield, and River Gregory, right, finished 1-2-3 in the 400. (Photo by Jimmy Jones/Jones Sports Media)

LaQuav Brumfield won two events and earned high point honors while Kaleb Knox and Kyle Knox each won one and the Bryant Hornets finished first in two relay events as they amassed 171 points to win the annual Hornet Relays at Hornet Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 4 x 200 relay team of Gabe Allen, Kyle Knox, River Gregory and Kaleb Knox set a school record with their winning time of 1:31.11.

“The 4 x 200 will be contested at the conference and State meets for the first time in about 20 years,” noted Hornets coach Steve Oury. “The previous school record of 1:33.36 was set in 1980.

Josh Mellor (Photo by Jimmy Jones, Jones Sports Media)

“(Those guys were) going after the school record and did a great job,” he added. “I’m not sure how often those four boys will run that event, but we knew we had a shot at getting the school record and they ended up beating it by over two seconds.”

Cabot was second in the team standings with 152 points followed by Conway at 128 and Benton with 87. Fort Smith Northside (64), Little Rock Catholic (44), Little Rock Southwest (18) and Little Rock Central (14) also competed.

“It’s always nice to win the Hornet Relays,” said Oury

Brumfield won the 400-meter dash in 51.81 with Gregory second in 53.27. And, though his finish didn’t count toward the points for the team, Owen Lee was third in 54.04.

In the triple jump, Brumfield won covering 47’2.5”. Kyle Knox was fifth at 39’4”.

Kyle Knox battles for first in the 200. (Photo by Jimmy Jones, Jones Sports Media)

In addition, Brumfield was third in the high jump, clearing 5’8”. Nasir Vincent was fourth at the same height.

Along with Gregory, Ammon Henderson and Lee, Brumfield helped the 4 x 400 team win in 3:32.67.

Kyle Knox won the 200-meter dash in 23.04 with Brian Hare seventh in 24.59.

Kaleb Knox won the 300 hurdles in 42.58. Vincent Zou was sixth in 47.75 but won the 110 hurdles in 18.67. Kaleb Knox was also third in the long jump (20’3”) and fifth in the 100-meter dash (11.31).

Allen scored in both of the latter events as well. He was fourth in the long jump at 20’0.5” and sixth in the 100 with a time of 11.51.

“We had several outstanding performances,” said Oury. “LaQuav Brumfield came to us when the swim and dive season was over, so we’ve had him for less than two weeks. He hasn’t run track since ninth grade, but you wouldn’t know it. He’s just a gifted athlete.

Vincent Zou won the 110 hurdles. (Photo by Jimmy Jones, Jones Sports Media)

“Kaleb and Kyle Knox both had great meets,” he added. “They are both versatile athletes who have helped us tremendously in the sprints, hurdles, and jumps.”

Josh Mellor cleared 10’0” in the pole vault, which was second only to Cabot’s Josh Warren (11’0”). Bryant’s Caden Hope was third at 9’6”.

Henderson picked up third-place points in the 800, finishing in 2:04.11. Hagan Austin was fourth with a time of 2:10.74.

The 4 x 800 relay team was also third. Sam Herring, Will Taylor, M.J. Ferguson and Mason Lewis combined on a time of 8:48.86.

Rodricho Martin and Tyler Curry both scored in the throwing events. Martin’s discus toss of 117’4.5” was third. Curry was eighth at 99’9.5”. In the shot, Martin was fourth with a put of 40’1” with Curry sixth at 37’5”.

Bresner Austin (Photo by Jimmy Jones, Jones Sports Media)

Mason Lewis was fifth and Luis Martinez sixth in the 3200. Lewis turned in a time of 11:03.94 with Martinez finishing in 11:13.21.

Bresner Austin was seventh in the 1600 with a time of 4:41.13.

The Hornets also picked up fifth-place points in the 4 x 100. Martavion Earl, Remulus Herrien, Hare and Vincent ran a 46.24.

“I thought we had a good all-around meet,” said Oury. “We scored points in all phases.”

Regarding the fact that all of the 6A-Central Conference teams were on hand, the coach added, “I don’t think we can read too much into the team results this early in the season, but it was certainly an encouraging team performance.”

Bryant runs next on Thursday, April 1, in a meet at Scott Field in Little Rock hosted by Central and Southwest High Schools.

Kaleb Knox won the long jump. (Photo by Jimmy Jones, Jones Sports Media)

Will Taylor, left, and Mitchell Elmore, right. (Photo by Jimmy Jones, Jones Sports Media)

Brady Bingaman, left, and, background, Drew MacIntire). (Photo by Jimmy Jones, Jones Sports Media)