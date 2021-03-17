March 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2005

Lady Hornets secure team title at home meet

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Lady Hornets won seven events and accumulated 161 points to capture team honors at the annual Bryant Hornet Relays, their first outdoor meet of the spring, on Thursday, March 17, at Bryant Stadium.

Conway was second with 123 points followed by Camden Fairview with 108. Eleven schools competed at the meet.

“It’s always great to do well at your home meet,” stated Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “The Lady Hornets went well past my expectations. We won over some very good teams. Camden Fairview was the (State) indoor runner-up, so we exacted some revenge from them. Conway is always tough and a conference foe, so beating them shows us we have a solid chance to repeat as conference champions.”

The Lady Hornets were paced by Kelsey Mitchell and Brooke Higgs. Mitchell accounted for 36 points, just three short of high point performer Nyeshia Stevenson of Little Rock McClellan. Higgs scored 30 points.

Mitchell set a new school record while winning the 100 meter hurdles in 15.21. She also won the 300 hurdles. She was also second in the 200 and third in the long jump.

Higgs won the mile and the 800 then finished second in the 3200. She also contributed a leg to the Lady Hornets’ winning 3200 meter relay team, joining Jessica Sowell, Mary Edwards and Kim Bergen.

Tracy Neal won the pole vault for the Lady Hornets and Jessica Norris won the triple jump to complete the Lady Hornets’ first-place events.

“This was just a total team effort,” Westbrook asserted. “We had several personal bests.”

Here are the complete results:

Bryant Hornet Relays

March 17, 2005

Sr. Girls Results

Team Scores: 1. Bryant, 161; 2.Conway, 123; 3.Camden Fairview, 108; 4. Cabot, 66; 5. Mount St. Mary, 59.5; 6. McClellan, 47; 7. Sheridan, 26.5; 8. Arkadelphia, 21; 9. LR Hall, 11; 10. Lonoke 10, Benton 10

High Point: Nyeshia Stevenson, McClellan – 39 points

Pole Vault: 1. Neal, Bryant, 8’ 6″ 2. Wright, Benton, 8’ 6″ 3. Magee, Conway, 8’ 0″ 4. Vammen, Conway, 7’ 6″ 5. Whitworth, Sheridan, 7’ 6″ 6. Blackwell, Conway, 7’6″

Triple Jump: 1. Norris, Bryant, 32’7″ 2. Porchia, Camden, 32’2″ 3. Conley, Conway, 31’3″ 4. Stewart, Conway, 31’1″ 5. Whitworth, Sheridan, 29’10″ 6. Johnson, Arkadelphia, 29’4″ 7. Mitchell, Bryant, 29’0″ 8(Tie). Lewis,Camden/Smith, Arkadelphia, 28’11″

High Jump: 1. Stevenson, McCellan, 5’8″ 2. Williams, Camden, 5’0″ 3(Tie). Norris, Bryant/Utley, Arkadelphia/Flynn, Mt. Saint Mary/Anderson, Conway 7. Hilburn, Benton, 4’6″ 8. Kelleybrew, Lonoke, 4’6″

Shot: 1. Williams, Cabot, 34’10″ 2. Taylor, Bryant, 30’7″ 3. White, Conway, 30’ 4. Ingram, MSM, 29’2″ 5. Ross, Camden, 29’1″ 6. Jones, McClellan, 29’1″ 7. Richardson, Camden, 28’11″ 8. Davis, Cabot, 28’10″

Long Jump: 1. Stevenson, McClellan, 17’9″ 2. Porchia, Camden, 16’7″ 3. Mitchell, Bryant, 16’2″ 4. Tate, Conway, 15’6″ 5. Thomas, Camden, 15’1″ 6. Norris, Bryant, 14’7″ 7. Whitworth, Sheridan, 14’6″ 8. Anderson, Conway, 14’3″

Discus: 1. Williams, Cabot, 103’2″ 2. Davis, Cabot, 96″3″ 3. Ross, Camden, 87’1″ 4. Griffin, Conway, 81’6″ 5. Burnes, Lonoke, 79’6″ 6. Ward, Sheridan, 76’6″ 7. Orman, Sheridan, 76’3″ 8. Richardson, Camden, 74’5″

3200m Relay: 1. Bryant (Jessica Sowell, Mary Edwards, Kim Bergen, Brooke Higgs), 10:28.8 2. Mt. Saint Mary, 10:48.3 3. Conway, 11:16.1 4. Sheridan, 11:53.4 5. Cabot, 12:21.6

100m Hurdles: 1. Mitchell, Bryant, 15.21 2. Williams, Camden, 17.02 3. Anderson, Conway, 17.52 4. Shinn, Lonoke, 20.22 5. Orlick, Cabot, 24.56

100m Dash: 1.Thomas, Camden, 12.56 2. Stevenson, McClellan, 12.70 3. Porchia, Camden, 13.05 4. Morgan, Conway, 13.33 5. Wyle, MSM, 13.50 6. Bailey, Hall, 13.55; 7. Conley, Conway, 13.56 8. Tolbert, McClellan, 13.59

1600m Run: 1. Higgs, Bryant, 5:22.5 2. Edwards, Bryant, 5:35.4 3. Sowell, Bryant, 6:00.6 4. Watkins, Cabot, 6:09.9 5. Jervis, Cabot, 6:10.4 6. Glancy, MSM, 6:17.8 7. Davis, Conway, 6:20.2 8. Adams, Conway, 6:20.3

400m Relay: 1. Camden, 50.65 2. Conway, 52.03 3. Hall, 53.19 4. Bryant (Caitlin Henthorne, Kelsey Mitchell, Jessica Norris, Amber Bengtson), 53.56 5. McClellan, 54.40

400m Dash: 1. Porchia, Camden, 1:02.4 2. Stewart, Conway, 1:02.6 3. Tate, Conway, 1:04.2 4. Quiller, MSM, 1:04.7 5. Gray, Cabot, 1:06.8 6. Price, MSM, 1:08.7 7. Freeman, Sheridan, 1:09.6 8. Smith, Arkadelphia, 1:10.4

300m Hurdles: 1. Mitchell, Bryant, 50.70 2. Williams, Camden, 52.27 3. Utley, Arkadelphia, 54.41 4. Anderson, Conway, 54.80 5. Flynn, MSM, 56.01 6. Yarbouough, Cabot, 57.05 7. Montgomery, Bryant, 57.61 8. Lewis, Camden, 1:00.3

800m Run: 1. Higgs, Bryant, 2:34.2 2. Edwards, Bryant, 2:34.3 3. Bergen, Bryant, 2:35.9 4. Silvestri, Conway, 2:40.2 5. Counts, Conway, 2:40.9 6. Nehus, MSM, 2:43.3 7. Harrington, Cabot, 2:46.4 8. Bailey, Arkadelphia, 2:46.5

200m Dash: 1. Stevenson, McClellan, 27.30 2. Mitchell, Bryant, 27.60 3. Morgan, Conway, 28.27 4. Samuel, Camden, 28.34 5. Wylie, MSM, 28.54 6. Smith, Arkadelphia, 28.67 7. Miller, Hall, 28.74 8. Lames, Cabot, 28.87

3200m Run: 1. Williams,MSM, 11:33.2 2. Higgs, Bryant, 13:03.1 3. Edwards, Bryant, 13:03.2 4. Mansfield, Bryant, 13:05.1 5. Watkins, Cabot, 13:16.5 6. Blackwell, Conway, 13:28.9 7. Jervis, Cabot, 13:43.2 8. Johnson, Sheridan, 14:20.1

1600m Relay: 1. Conway, 4:21.6 2. Camden, 4:22.3 3. MSM, 4:23.4 4. Bryant (Sam Montgomery, Jessica Sowell, Kim Bergen, Caitlin Henthorne), 4:35.6 5. Cabot, 4:40.1 6. Sheridan, 4:57.7 7. Arkadelphia, 5:04.6 8. McClellan, 5:19.5



