Hornet Winter Baseball Camp set for Feb. 23

File photo by Kate Patrick

Baseball players between the ages of 4 and 14 are invited to participate in the annual Hornet Winter Baseball Camp, which will be held at Bryant High School Field Saturday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Registration fee is $40.

The camp will included the basics of the game including form running, base running, throwing, catching, hitting, fielding, infield and outfield play and game situations. The goal is to teach each player the correct fundamentals in every area of the game, supplying as many repetitions as possible for each player in order to improve, all in an atmosphere that is fun and rewarding.

For more information, call Coach Travis Queck at 501-529-1585.

Here is a registration form: