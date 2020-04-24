Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career home runs

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Home runs (*games prior to 2002 were played at Ashley Park)

Matt Brown* 1999-2001 12

Matt White* 2000-02 11

Cody Graddy* 2000-02 9

David Guarno 2006-08 9

Trevor Ezell 2012-14 9

Travis Wood 2003-05 8

Dustin Sexton* 1998 7

Anthony Rose* 1999-2000 7

Michael McClellan* 1998-2000 6

J.J. Yant* 1998-99 5

Dustin Morris* 1999-2001 5

Zack Young 2003-05 5

Landon Pickett 2009-11 5

Jon Keel* 1998 4

Brandon Nichols* 1999-2001 4

Beau Hamblin* 1999-2001 4

Kaleb Jobe 2007-09 4

Jake Wright 2017-19 4