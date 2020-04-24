Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career home runs

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Home runs (*games prior to 2002 were played at Ashley Park)     

Matt Brown*              1999-2001       12

Matt White*               2000-02           11

Cody Graddy*             2000-02           9

David Guarno              2006-08           9

Trevor Ezell                 2012-14           9

Travis Wood                2003-05           8

Dustin Sexton*            1998                7

Anthony Rose*           1999-2000      7

Michael McClellan*    1998-2000      6

J.J. Yant*                     1998-99           5

Dustin Morris*            1999-2001      5

Zack Young                  2003-05           5

Landon Pickett            2009-11           5

Jon Keel*                     1998                4

Brandon Nichols*       1999-2001      4

Beau Hamblin*           1999-2001      4

Kaleb Jobe                   2007-09           4

Jake Wright                 2017-19           4

