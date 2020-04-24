Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career home runs

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Home runs (*games prior to 2002 were played at Ashley Park)
Matt Brown* 1999-2001 12
Matt White* 2000-02 11
Cody Graddy* 2000-02 9
David Guarno 2006-08 9
Trevor Ezell 2012-14 9
Travis Wood 2003-05 8
Dustin Sexton* 1998 7
Anthony Rose* 1999-2000 7
Michael McClellan* 1998-2000 6
J.J. Yant* 1998-99 5
Dustin Morris* 1999-2001 5
Zack Young 2003-05 5
Landon Pickett 2009-11 5
Jon Keel* 1998 4
Brandon Nichols* 1999-2001 4
Beau Hamblin* 1999-2001 4
Kaleb Jobe 2007-09 4
Jake Wright 2017-19 4