Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career runs scored

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.

— Rob Patrick

Runs scored (career)

Trevor Ezell 2012-14 116

Matt White 2000-02 108

Travis Wood 2003-05 84

Drew Tipton 2012-15 82

Logan Chambers 2017-19 77

Todd Bryan 2003-04 69

Evan Lee 2013-16 67

Bryan Griffith 2003-05 64

Jake Jackson 2006-08 63

Matt Brown 1999-2001 62

Conner Tatum 2013-15 61

Logan Allen 2014-16 60

Brandan Warner 2013-15 60

Hayden Daniel 2011-13 59

Tyler Green 2011-13 59

David Guarno 2006-08 58

Chase Tucker 2012-14 57

Jordan Taylor 2009-12 57

Tyler Nelson 2011-13 56

Chris Joiner 2009-11 56

Richie Wood 2003-05 55

Dustin Morris 1999-2001 55

Seth Tucker 2015-17 54

Jason Hastings 2013-15 54

Cody Walker 2006-08 52

Joey Winiecki 2005-07 51