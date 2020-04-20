Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career runs scored

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998. 

These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.

I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.

The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed. 

— Rob Patrick

Runs scored (career)

Trevor Ezell                 2012-14           116

Matt White                 2000-02           108

Travis Wood                2003-05           84

Drew Tipton                2012-15           82

Logan Chambers         2017-19           77

Todd Bryan                 2003-04           69

Evan Lee                      2013-16           67

Bryan Griffith              2003-05           64

Jake Jackson                2006-08           63

Matt Brown                1999-2001      62

Conner Tatum             2013-15           61

Logan Allen                 2014-16           60

Brandan Warner         2013-15           60

Hayden Daniel            2011-13           59

Tyler Green                 2011-13           59

David Guarno              2006-08           58

Chase Tucker              2012-14           57

Jordan Taylor              2009-12           57

Tyler Nelson                2011-13           56

Chris Joiner                 2009-11           56

Richie Wood               2003-05           55

Dustin Morris              1999-2001      55

Seth Tucker                 2015-17           54

Jason Hastings            2013-15           54

Cody Walker               2006-08           52

Joey Winiecki              2005-07           51

