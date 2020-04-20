Hornets baseball records since 1998: Career runs scored

With no sports going on now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BryantDaily.com will role out the records for Bryant Hornets baseball since 1998.
These are mostly stats kept by me over those years.
I was unable to find stats from before then but if someone happens to have some, please contact me at rob@bryantdaily.com.
The stats will include one category per day until they’re all listed.
— Rob Patrick
Runs scored (career)
Trevor Ezell 2012-14 116
Matt White 2000-02 108
Travis Wood 2003-05 84
Drew Tipton 2012-15 82
Logan Chambers 2017-19 77
Todd Bryan 2003-04 69
Evan Lee 2013-16 67
Bryan Griffith 2003-05 64
Jake Jackson 2006-08 63
Matt Brown 1999-2001 62
Conner Tatum 2013-15 61
Logan Allen 2014-16 60
Brandan Warner 2013-15 60
Hayden Daniel 2011-13 59
Tyler Green 2011-13 59
David Guarno 2006-08 58
Chase Tucker 2012-14 57
Jordan Taylor 2009-12 57
Tyler Nelson 2011-13 56
Chris Joiner 2009-11 56
Richie Wood 2003-05 55
Dustin Morris 1999-2001 55
Seth Tucker 2015-17 54
Jason Hastings 2013-15 54
Cody Walker 2006-08 52
Joey Winiecki 2005-07 51